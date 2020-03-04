Cornwall to spend $480K to light up ball field

Cornwall's town council is adding lights to the baseball field at the town's Terry Fox Sports Complex to allow for games to be played at night.

Council recently awarded contracts for the lights and aims to have the them installed for the upcoming baseball season.

"The need is there to get some fields with lights," said Kim Meunier, Cornwall's manager of parks and recreation. "Having access to fields has become a bit of an issue for us."

The project will cost the town about $480,000, Meunier said.

'A good investment'

"We believe it is a good investment hopefully that will put Cornwall out there," as a possible host for regional and national tournaments, she said.

"Right now without having a lit field, we wouldn't even be considered."

There are six baseball fields in Cornwall but none with lights.

Baseball and softball is on the rise in Cornwall, Meunier said, with an increase in participation.

Along with the investment in the Terry Fox sports complex, town council is working on two major trail development projects for the residents of Cornwall.

Meunier said the town is excited to extend a walking trail in the town, and begin building what she called a "cycle way" from the North River roundabout to Cornwall. Officials have met with the province and are looking for funding sources.

