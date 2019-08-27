New entrance for Terry Fox Sports Complex to be completed this week

It has been talked about for years but Department of Transportation officials have begun work to make an entrance from the Trans-Canada Highway into the Terry Fox Sports Complex in Cornwall, P.E.I.

Currently the main entrance to the outdoor sports complex is through a residential subdivision and the front parking lot of Eliot River Elementary School.

The town promised residents an entrance would be made to the facility from the Trans-Canada once construction of the Cornwall bypass was complete.

"We've been in discussion with the school where this connection would take place. The work is going to be completed this week before children return to the classroom," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer with the province.

The connecting roadway project is expected to cost about $250,000.

"What we're going to do is pave it and just barricade it off until the Trans-Canada Highway expansion is opened," Yeo said.

School officials will decide whether to keep the current entrance to the school's front area open or to have all traffic use the new road, says Stephen Yeo, chief engineer with the province. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The barricades will be taken down the day after the bypass opens, which is expected in mid-October, Yeo said.

School buses will use the new connecting road to avoid going through the subdivision, Yeo said.

"It's great. It's a good benefit to increase safety along there as well as reduce the amount of traffic that will be going through subdivision streets."

Yeo said school officials will be deciding whether to keep the current entrance to the school's front area open or to have all traffic use the new road.

More P.E.I. news