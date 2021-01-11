Driver treated for minor injuries after SUV hits Cornwall Subway

RCMP say no one inside a Subway restaurant in Cornwall, P.E.I., was hurt Monday morning when a vehicle crashed into the building.

Sgt. Craig Eveleigh says police received a call just before 8 a.m. saying there had been a collision at the Subway.

Officers arrived to find a black SUV that had done significant damage to the exterior of the business.

Eveleigh says the 34-year-old driver of a black SUV was inside the vehicle when it rammed into the building at 735 Main St.

"She was parking in front of the building, was going to go in and get a sub for her son, and we don't know what happened from there. But she did drive into the building. Not right through it, but she did do considerable damage to the building."

The woman was treated for her injuries and released at the scene, Eveleigh said.

He added that there are no charges pending.

