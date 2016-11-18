Cornwall dog park and skate park looking for new homes

Construction will start on a new street in Cornwall, P.E.I., next week, permanently closing the dog park and skate park, but the town is looking for new locations.

The street will connect Main Street to Miah Drive near the town hall. The idea is to eventually extend to Ferry Road, allowing people travelling from Charlottetown to subdivisions off Ferry Road to reach them without having to drive through the centre of town.

The property with the skate park and dog park was needed for the street, and the town has not yet found new locations for them.

"Nothing determined at this point. Just still negotiating," said Mayor Minerva McCourt.

"Hopefully we'll be looking forward to maybe the skateboard park being available within a month or a month-and-a-half."

As for the dog park, McCourt said council is discussing the possibility of establishing two new ones.

"Our dog park is very busy, and it would be nice, maybe in two different areas within the town," she said.

Like so much else of the town's business, McCourt said finding new property for the two facilities was delayed by the pandemic.

