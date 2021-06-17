Children suffer 'minor cuts' after school bus collides with sign, PSB says
Officials say injuries were not serious
No serious injuries were reported after what the Public Schools Branch says was a "relatively minor" school bus accident in Prince Edward Island Wednesday morning.
A bus heading to Westwood Elementary in Cornwall hit a street sign after taking a sharp right turn.
Some children suffered shallow cuts and scrapes after broken glass from some windows was knocked into the bus.
"[Accidents] are uncommon in our world. And you know, our goal is to have zero of them," said Dave Gillis, director of transportation and risk management for the Public Schools Branch.
"But the reality is when you put five million kilometres on a year, you have to assume that things like this may happen from time to time.
"Our job is to try to try to minimize or cut down the number of times that happens overall."
Counsellors were at the school to talk with students shaken by what happened.
Administrators say they also immediately contacted the parents of the children who were hurt, in which they said a small number of children received "minor cuts from the glass." They also sent a letter informing all parents of students at the school about the incident
The Public Schools Branch said the accident is still under review.
With files from Nicola MacLeod
