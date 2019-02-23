P.E.I. town asking for public input in renaming portion of highway

Cornwall council is hoping to engage with residents to rename the portion of the Trans-Canada Highway that currently runs though the town — with a public survey.

Local council has whittled the options of street names down to two: Main Street or Unity Street.

"We're really trying to engage our citizens to have some fun with this and have discussions over the supper table and help them be a part of history as they name the first ever main street of Cornwall after the highway realignment," said Deputy Mayor Cory Stevenson.

Town council has worked through several names with the province ensuring they meet regulations.

Eliot River Grade 6 class

The bypass project will move the Trans-Canada Highway west of Charlottetown around the town.

"Cornwall bit by bit is going to be transforming," Stevenson said.

To make the decision, council first looked to the Grade 6 class at Eliot River Elementary School to help them out.

"The results of that were basically a tie," Stevenson said.

Now the town is enlisting the help of all interested residents.

Online survey

Locals have the opportunity to fill out an online survey found on the town's website to help select the new street name or alternatively — go to town hall and cast their vote.

"We didn't want to complicate things with a ranked ballot so we just wanted to make it pretty simple and we're trying to engage as many residents as we can," Stevenson said.

Town council is hoping to have the decision made over the next couple of weeks, Stevenson said.

While the final outcome ultimately rests with council — the community's input will weigh heavily on the decision, he said.

