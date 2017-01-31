Cornwall, P.E.I., working to develop recreation strategy

The town of Cornwall, P.E.I., is working with consultants to develop a long-term strategy or master plan for recreation in the municipality.

A draft report is complete and drew, in part, on information from a recent resident survey on recreation said Kim Meunier, manager of parks and recreation.

She said the continuation of multi-purpose recreational pathways was a main recommendation of the draft report.

"A common theme that we heard was in regard to trail connectivity. The town has about, currently around 12 km of trails but they're scattered through the town," Meunier said.

Meunier said the continuation of the multi-purpose lane that currently runs from Charlottetown to the North River causeway was at the top of residents' minds.

"They would like to see that continued along what will be our new Main Street when the bypass opens," she said.

That continuation would bring the trail all the way up to the Terry Fox Sports Complex, Meunier said.

Meunier said the town hired an outside consulting company, Ekistics Planning and Design, to help with the draft report.

Updating parks and playgrounds

The survey and the draft report also recommended updates to some of the parks and playgrounds in Cornwall.

"Currently looking at the town's playgrounds and they do need some updates," she said.

She notes some residents would also like to see a waterfront park, a splash pad and a space for people to fly drones.

But, Meunier said the town is also seeing a lot of growth in the number of older adults using its recreational facilities and hopes to create more space that provide activities they will enjoy.

"We need to start looking at parks that will cater to some of their needs and providing spaces for them," she said.

Meunier said the plan being put together for Cornwall's recreational future is long term and in the early stages.

She said city council still needs to decide if and when the plan will be adopted. The town is currently working on several projects, but she said she expects to hear the consultants' proposals for the recreational plan within the next three weeks.

