Maritime Electric restores power to thousands in Cornwall area
Maritime Electric says it has restored power to more than 6,300 customers in the Cornwall area, west of Charlottetown.
Power was out for about an hour Thursday morning
Maritime Electric says it has restored power to thousands of customers in the Cornwall area, west of Charlottetown.
The utility's outage map had showed more than 6,300 customers without power at 9:40. It was restored about an hour later.
The affected area was west of the North River, down to the Argyle Shore and west to Emyvale and DeSable.
Maritime Electric has not yet released the cause of the outage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.