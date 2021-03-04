Maritime Electric restores power to thousands in Cornwall area

Maritime Electric says it has restored power to thousands of customers in the Cornwall area, west of Charlottetown.

The utility's outage map had showed more than 6,300 customers without power at 9:40. It was restored about an hour later.

The affected area was west of the North River, down to the Argyle Shore and west to Emyvale and DeSable.

Maritime Electric has not yet released the cause of the outage.

