Upgrades at Cornwall, P.E.I. playground aim to make it more accessible

There are some additions and upgrades coming to a playground in Cornwall, P.E.I., that will help make the park more accessible.

The town has purchased a new play structure for Poolside Park that accommodates children who are one-and-a-half to 12 years old said the town's recreation manager Kim Meunier.

Meunier said one of the swing sets is being replaced with an accessible swing and the play surface is also being changed.

The additions are expected to cost around $55,000, she said.

Accessible surface

Typically gravel is used for play surfaces, she said, but this park will switch over to engineered wood fibre.

A rendering of what the playground addition at Poolside Park in Cornwall is expected to look like when complete. (Kim Meunier)

"It still provides the fall protection that is required, but it is accessible for wheelchairs. Right now, we have children that attend the after-school program who are in wheelchairs," Meunier said.

"So, it certainly makes this place more accessible to those children."

Poolside Park isn't the only area the town is looking to add playground equipment.

More playground purchases

The town has also purchased two additional swing sets at a cost of around $6,500 each Meunier said.

"One will likely go at the community gardens," she said, and wood fibre will be put down to increase accessibility there.

"It's a beautiful spot, it's close proximity to an existing child-care facility so it will be nice to have some play equipment there."

Meunier said the town hasn't yet found a location for the third swing set.

Work on the project at Poolside Park has already begun.

More P.E.I. news