Upgrades at Cornwall, P.E.I. playground aim to make it more accessible
The town has also purchased 2 additional swing sets
There are some additions and upgrades coming to a playground in Cornwall, P.E.I., that will help make the park more accessible.
The town has purchased a new play structure for Poolside Park that accommodates children who are one-and-a-half to 12 years old said the town's recreation manager Kim Meunier.
Meunier said one of the swing sets is being replaced with an accessible swing and the play surface is also being changed.
The additions are expected to cost around $55,000, she said.
Accessible surface
Typically gravel is used for play surfaces, she said, but this park will switch over to engineered wood fibre.
"It still provides the fall protection that is required, but it is accessible for wheelchairs. Right now, we have children that attend the after-school program who are in wheelchairs," Meunier said.
"So, it certainly makes this place more accessible to those children."
Poolside Park isn't the only area the town is looking to add playground equipment.
More playground purchases
The town has also purchased two additional swing sets at a cost of around $6,500 each Meunier said.
"One will likely go at the community gardens," she said, and wood fibre will be put down to increase accessibility there.
"It's a beautiful spot, it's close proximity to an existing child-care facility so it will be nice to have some play equipment there."
Meunier said the town hasn't yet found a location for the third swing set.
Work on the project at Poolside Park has already begun.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.