Owner working on 'getting the doors open' at microbrewery in Cornwall, P.E.I.

An Island man planning to turn a former dental clinic into a microbrewery in Cornwall, P.E.I., says he's faced setbacks which have delayed the project.

Work to transform the clinic was expected to be complete this past summer said Bryan Carver, owner of Village Green microbrewery, but things like acquiring building permits took a little longer than expected.

"All the permits have been issued by the town now, so we're good to go to start working on the facility," Carver said.

"First, we are going to have to gut the whole building and then kind of reconstruct it to change it to the purpose of a brewery. You know the use of a brewery is a lot different than a dental clinic," Carver said.

Nailing down details

Carver said he's now working on nailing down the final details, including the money needed to get the project rolling.

While there's still a lot of work ahead, Carver said he plans to open by the end of the year or early next year. He hopes the facility will seat about 25 people.

Carver said he continues to get questions from Islanders, curious about the business.

"People are patient, they're waiting," he said. "I'm just trying to work on getting the doors open."

