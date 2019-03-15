Microbrewery in Cornwall could be on tap by summer

The town of Cornwall, P.E.I., could have its first microbrewery in a few months if all goes as planned for Bryan Carver.

A public meeting was held this week for residents to weigh in on the proposal. The plan is to move into a building currently occupied by a dental clinic on a piece of property between the post office and West River United Church.

Carver said there some were concerns about parking and traffic but otherwise the idea was well received. It will now go back to the planning committee and then to council for a vote.

"I'd love to be pouring beer at some point in the summer but right now there's a few things up in the air that we have to figure out," he said in an interview on Mainstreet P.E.I.

Carver, a certified cicerone, said he wants to experiment with different types of beer.

The venue is small — less than 1,000 square feet — but he hopes to fit 20 to 25 seats. He doubts there will be room for entertainment.

He plans to call the brewery Village Green.

"I just want it to be a small community space to allow people to come together over a pint of beer."

