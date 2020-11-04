Cornwall-Meadowbank byelection set for Nov. 15

The date is officially set for the Cornwall-Meadowbank byelection.

Voters will be heading to the polls 28 days from now, on Nov. 15., as P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said in a statement cabinet passed an order Tuesday to allow Elections P.E.I. to issue the writ for District 16.

The district's legislature seat became vacant after former Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald resigned in order to run for the riding of Malpeque in this year's federal election.

Advance polls will take place on Nov. 6, 8 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will receive a voter information card prior to the first advance voting day.

People can update their voter information and find more details about the byelection on the Elections P.E.I. website.

Candidate nominations

The Progressive Conservatives will be holding their nomination meeting Monday. Mark McLane has announced he'll be seeking that nomination.

Todd MacLean was nominated as the Greens' candidate.

Glen "Barney" Fullerton, Shemla Tawil-MacIsaac, Jon Dugal, Jane MacIsaac and Sharon Cameron will be running to get the Liberal Party nomination. The meeting to decide the candidate will take place Wednesday 7 p.m. at the North River fire hall.

The deadline for candidate nomination is Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.