Main Street redesign, safety, priorities for Cornwall mayoral candidates

Cornwall, P.E.I., is going to look different in the years to come with the bypass project set to be complete within the year and a Main Street redesign in the works.

The two mayoral candidates say there's a lot of work to be done.

When the bypass was first announced, there were concerns about how it would impact the local economy.

But mayoral candidate Graham Hicken — a carpentry instructor at Holland College — believes the bypass is a good thing.

Bypass not 'detrimental'

"I don't think it's going to be as detrimental as people think it's going to be," he said.

Graham Hicken, an instructor at Holland College, is running for mayor of Cornwall. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"I think it's just the people going to Charlottetown, getting them there fast."

Minerva McCourt — the current mayor — lists working on the Cornwall bypass with all levels of government as one of her major accomplishments.

The town has hired consultants to help with the redesign of Main Street, and recently held a public meeting to showcase a draft of the "Main Street Spacial Plan," which includes narrowing the streets, putting in sidewalks, and giving the area a new look.

"If they can do what they say they are gonna do, I think it's gonna put Cornwall on the map across Canada as one of the towns you have to get to see," said Hicken.

Main Street hot topic for residents

McCourt is hoping for a second term as mayor and says out on the campaign trail the new, reimagined Main Street is a project that has voters excited.

"I would like to have it like a village, with a marketplace, a nice rink, all the things people feel very welcome at, very safe at, and want to belong to," she said.

Minerva McCourt is running for a second term as mayor. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

Both candidates hope what was predominantly a transportation corridor, will become a community hub.

2 horse race for mayor

McCourt believes she's best positioned to lead the municipality into this next phase of redevelopment — after more than a decade on council.

"It's been a great honour to have been the mayor," she said.

"It was a great honour to serve our people, and when I go door to door, it's great to meet the people, the families, the kids, the seniors. I stand before them as I am and hope I will be in the future, as their mayor."

Hicken believes a fresh outlook is what the town needs to move forward, and says he has an understanding of development as well as contacts gained through his experience in the trades.

"You have to sit down and think hard about the next four years of Cornwall, who do we want in the driver's seat and who do we want on council and who do we want working as a team for us to represent us going forward?"

Both candidates said that improving safety on the town's roads is a priority, and that more sidewalks are needed.

They also agree public transportation is an issue in Cornwall — particularly for seniors, and students travelling to and from Holland College and UPEI.

