Cornwall man gets jail time for assault with aerosol spray

A 23-year-old Cornwall man has been sentenced to five months in jail for assaulting two people by spraying them with an aerosol irritant.

Blake Miles Pursey appeared in provincial court Tuesday, facing two charges of assault with a weapon and two charges of administering a noxious substance.

The court heard the incident happened on April 24, after an argument broke out between Pursey and a woman. The two had been given a ride and dropped off near a gas station in Cornwall by the woman's ex-boyfriend. When the argument started the woman got back into the car, at which point Pursey sprayed her in the face with an aerosol spray.

The court heard that both victims reported a strong burning sensation on their faces and in their eyes after being sprayed.

The Crown attorney told the court Pursey was later arrested at a friend's home where police reported he appeared to be under the influence of some kind of substance. The Crown said while in custody, police discovered Pursey was in possession of a hydromorphone pill. He has been in police custody since his arrest.

Pursey originally pleaded not guilty but in court Tuesday changed his plea to guilty. The court heard Pursey has a criminal record, including convictions for assault with a weapon.

Judge Nancy Orr sentenced Pursey to five months in jail for the assault charges, as well as for possession of hydromorphone and breach of probation.

Pursey will be credited for the time he's already spent in custody since his arrest.

The court heard Pursey has been dealing with addictions issues, and Orr urged him to seek help for that.

"You might want to use some of that time to decide where you want to go when you get out, sir," Orr said.

Pursey has been ordered to pay a total of $600 in fines and will serve two years of probation. He has also received a life-time weapons prohibition order.

