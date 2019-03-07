P.E.I. town has its say, and Main Street is the winner

Skip to Main Content
Cornwall residents were asked to choose name for section of Trans-Canada Highway

Cornwall town council is expected to make the street name official at its meeting on March 20. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway that runs through Cornwall, P.E.I., will be named Main Street.

The town had asked residents which name they preferred, Main Street or Unity Street. Town officials said 99 people voted, and almost 70 per cent were in favour of Main Street.

The town needed to come up with a name because once the Cornwall bypass highway project is complete, that portion of road will no longer be called the Trans-Canada.

Cory Stevenson, deputy mayor of Cornwall, said council will now put forth a motion at its next meeting, March 20, to make the street name official.

'Fun exercise'

"The direction now from the residents was pretty clear that Main Street was by far the more popular choice and we seem to be happy with that decision," he said.

Stevenson said engaging the residents in the decision was a "fun exercise" for the town, which is trying to be more inclusive in its decision making.

"Regardless of the outcome I was going to be happy just because I heard, you know, folks at the Tim Hortons in Cornwall talking about it or our Independent, you know, having a bit of fun talking about it."

With files from Angela Walker

