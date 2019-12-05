Woman injured in Cornwall hit and run

A 35-year-old man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a pickup truck in Cornwall, P.E.I., early Tuesday morning.

RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh said the 28-year-old woman was walking along Main Street at about 6:50 a.m. when she was hit.

The Dodge Ram pickup truck did not stop, but a witness gave the license plate number and a description of the vehicle to police. RCMP intercepted the vehicle on the way to the scene of the accident.

A 35-year-old Cornwall man faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended. His vehicle was impounded.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Eveleigh noted it was still dark when the accident occurred. He encouraged pedestrians to wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight, and otherwise take care in the long hours of darkness in the winter months.

