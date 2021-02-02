Fire damages new home in Cornwall before people could move in

Fire damaged a new home in the Hillside Meadows subdivision of Cornwall, P.E.I., late Monday night.

North River fire Chief Anson Grant says construction was almost complete and people were due to move into the home this week.

He said some of the floor structure was burned away from inside the house.

"There was also heavy smoke and water damage. Substantial repairs will have to be done before it can be lived in."

The provincial fire marshal's office is investigating the cause.

