Cornwall students turn donated cereal into giant domino pattern

The students at Eliot River Elementary School in Cornwall, P.E.I., are patting themselves on the back this week.

Just before March break, they collected nearly 500 boxes of cereal for distribution by the Charlottetown food bank.

That's a lot of bowls for hungry families on P.E.I.

But before they handed it over, the children couldn't resist playing with their food just a little.

The cereal collection effort was part of the elementary school's Spirit Week from March 8-12.

The students also took part in crazy hair day, jersey day, school colours day and beach party day.

