6 candidates vie for vacant council seat in Cornwall Monday
Rapid growth of town spurring interest, says mayor
The residents of Cornwall, P.E.I., are voting in a byelection Monday to fill a vacant council seat.
There is a lot of interest in the vacancy, with six candidates on the ballot.
- Parker Beer.
- Steven Campbell.
- Judy Herlihy.
- Graham Hicken.
- Tina Lowther.
- Simon McNeil.
Mayor Minerva McCourt said the issues getting traction are not new, but with rapid growth in the town those issues are perhaps attracting more attention.
"Safety in our town has been and continues to be an issue, you know, with our town developing, with the traffic and so forth," said McCourt.
She has also heard people talking about the availability of playgrounds.
McCourt said she is looking forward to working with the new councillor, and it is always a great opportunity to get a new perspective on council.
The polls close at 7 p.m. Unless a recount is required, the new councillor would be sworn in Wednesday.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?