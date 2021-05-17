6 candidates vie for vacant council seat in Cornwall Monday

The residents of Cornwall, P.E.I., are voting in a byelection Monday to fill a vacant council seat.

There is a lot of interest in the vacancy, with six candidates on the ballot.

Parker Beer.

Steven Campbell.

Judy Herlihy.

Graham Hicken.

Tina Lowther.

Simon McNeil.

Mayor Minerva McCourt said the issues getting traction are not new, but with rapid growth in the town those issues are perhaps attracting more attention.

"Safety in our town has been and continues to be an issue, you know, with our town developing, with the traffic and so forth," said McCourt.

She has also heard people talking about the availability of playgrounds.

McCourt said she is looking forward to working with the new councillor, and it is always a great opportunity to get a new perspective on council.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Unless a recount is required, the new councillor would be sworn in Wednesday.

