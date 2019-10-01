New civic addresses coming for homes, businesses along highway in Cornwall

A stretch of road that has been a part of the Trans-Canada Highway for years is about to become Main Street in Cornwall, P.E.I.

This is because the Cornwall bypass is expected to officially open later in the month.

The name change means that the town will need 115 new civic addresses for businesses, and residents who live along the route.

Officials with the town said that the numbers were allocated along the new Main Street with growth in mind. The new addresses will take effect when the bypass opens.

"The main use of civic address is to allow emergency services to find the property quickly," says Dean Lewis, manager of planning and development for the Town of Cornwall.

Dean Lewis, manager of planning and development with the Town of Cornwall, says people will be able to pick up their new physical numbers at the office later this month. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Some unhappy campers

Canada Post has indicated they will forward all mail from the current addresses to the new civic addresses for one year, to allow people to make the change.

Lewis said the town has received a few calls from those unhappy with the change.

"We have been getting some but I think most people understand … hopefully it will be a smooth transition," Lewis said.

"In a years time, it'll be Main Street and no one will know it as anything other than Main Street."

The province is covering the cost of the physical numbers people will be able to put on their home or business.

Those will be available for pick up at the Town of Cornwall office later in October.

'More family friendly'

Some businesses along the section of road are already working to make the necessary changes.

"There will be a number of considerations in taking on a new address," said Dr. Sheila McIver of the Cornwall Veterinary Clinic.

Dr. Sheila McIver, right, says the business in Cornwall will have to work to make sure all their customers and suppliers learn of the address change as well. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

She said they will have to work on all of their business documentation, business cards, letterheads and such to coincide with the civic address change.

"Second thing is, the time it will take to go through and change our address with all of our vendors, partners, distributors and make sure that all of the shipments that we are receiving are going to get here appropriately," McIver said.

She said it will take time out of the day for staff, but she understands that it is just something that has to be done to help make the town "more family friendly."

The bypass is set to officially open in mid October.

