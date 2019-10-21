New bypass making it 'easier to get in and out' on Cornwall's Main Street
Traffic in Cornwall could start growing again, says chief engineer
While some drivers are using the newly opened section of the Trans-Canada Highway to go around Cornwall, P.E.I., there are many still driving through the town.
The bypass opened Oct. 21.
Chief provincial engineer Stephen Yeo said about 40 per cent of westbound traffic at the North River roundabout is taking the bypass. At the other end, the province has measured 80 per cent of truck traffic being diverted around the town.
The amount of traffic being diverted is in line with what officials expected, Yeo said.
Yeo said he is hearing good reviews of the impact along Main Street.
"It's easier to get in and out of businesses in Cornwall. They don't see the big delays that they had been seeing prior to the opening," said Yeo.
With a number of new residential developments going up in Cornwall, Yeo said traffic along Main Street could start growing again.
