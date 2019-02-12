Installing bridge over Clyde River next big step in Cornwall bypass

It won't be long until steel girders are installed to form the 140-metre bridge spanning over Clyde River, P.E.I.

The province has been preparing for this major piece of the Cornwall bypass as work has continued over the winter months. This particular part of the project will be done over the next six weeks.

"It is actually the best time to place the girders," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for P.E.I.'s department of transportation.

"Because in winter conditions, obviously, the ground is frozen and that will help with the large cranes to come in, get set up and put everything in place."

The final roadwork is expected to be done over the summer months. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Crews have been busy clearing the way for the two giant cranes that will be soon installed at the site a few kilometres away from Bannockburn Road.

The steel girders will go over the river between the abutments and the centre pier. Work on the abutments and pier was complete in the fall.

At an estimated cost of around $8 million, the bridge itself is a pricey piece of the $58 million bypass project.

Final push

The final push of the project will take place during a busy summer, Yeo said, to finish off the remainder of the bypass itself.

He expects a tender for the gravel and pavement work to go out soon.

"Gravel placement and paving is the big thing to come this summer," Yeo said.

"The majority of the dirt work or sandstone work is done. Most all the environmental controls are in place. So that's the big thing for this summer."

Crews are continuing to work on the Cornwall bypass project through the winter months. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The new route will take the Trans-Canada Highway from North River to New Haven and avoid going through Cornwall.

Yeo expects some very minor disruptions to traffic as some of the connections on the New Haven side are finalized.

The project is still on target for completion in mid-October.

