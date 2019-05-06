Cornwall bypass on schedule, under budget, says province

The final phase of the Cornwall bypass will be ready on time and under budget, according to the P.E.I. Department of Transportation.

Work is continuing on the structures along the route, including the Clyde River bridge, overpasses at Baltic Road and Bannockburn Road and a diamond interchange at Clyde River.

The tender for gravel and paving has also been awarded, which means work sites will be busy all summer.

"The gravel on the pavement can take place in between the structures," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for capital projects with the province.

"Just depends on the contractor, how he wants to proceed with the work. Or it can be all completed in September after the bridge structures are completed."

Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for capital projects with the province, says the Cornwall bypass should be complete by mid-October. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Yeo said the project is expected to be complete on schedule in mid-October. He said if all goes as planned, the project will cost about $58.5 million, which is down from the original price tag of $65 million.

"The cost of the Clyde River bridge structure was reduced and as well as, you know, costs for certain elements came in lower than expected," Yeo said.

Detour in New Haven area

The first two phases of the project caused some traffic delays along the Trans-Canada Highway. There will be work on that road again in the New Haven area, which will lead to a detour in the next couple months, but Yeo said it shouldn't have a major impact on traffic.

"It shouldn't be a stop and go. They should be allowed to operate two lanes of traffic at all times so traffic tie-up should be minimal."

