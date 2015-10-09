Safety a top priority for Cornwall byelection voters and staff, Elections P.E.I. says

Voters in Cornwall, P.E.I., are ready to cast their ballots for the next town councillor.

A byelection to fill a vacant council seat is underway in the town just west of Charlottetown, with the second advance poll open Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the APM Centre.

For anyone concerned about voting in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many safety measures in place to keep all surfaces clean and all people apart, says Tim Garrity, chief electoral officer for Elections P.E.I.

"Everything is no touch. You have to show your identification or your voter card, but you slide it onto the table," Garrity said.

"We have masks, we have face shields, we have lots of hand sanitizer everywhere, lots of distance between the voters, and we're always cleaning one-time-use pencils and pens and things like that. We're very cautious about our staff and the electors who come in."

Nice to see voters eager to get to the APM Centre to VOTE, but we will check to ensure they're eligible to vote. You can check "your" eligibility here <a href="https://t.co/L103YWcEMS">https://t.co/L103YWcEMS</a> Bring your Voter Information Card (VIC) and ID or 2 pieces of ID without the VIC. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornwallByElection?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornwallByElection</a> <a href="https://t.co/C0p0p0WOLo">pic.twitter.com/C0p0p0WOLo</a> —@ElectionsPEI

The deadline to vote by mail-in ballot has passed. Voters needed to have that in by May 4.

To vote, you must bring two pieces of ID and your voter information card. Those without proper documentation will still be able to vote, but will have to fill out the Oath of Elector — which allows the person to cast a ballot.

Who is running?

There are six people running for a seat on council.

They are, in alphabetical order by first name:

Graham Hicken

Judy Herlihy

Parker Beer

Simon McNeil

Steven Campbell

Tina Lowther

Eligible residents who missed the first and second advance poll will have another chance Friday.

More advance voting is taking place that day at the APM Centre between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Election day is next Monday, May 17. For more information about the byelection, visit the Elections P.E.I. website.

