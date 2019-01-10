2 votes separate top 3 candidates in Cornwall byelection
The day after a six-candidate byelection for a seat on town council in Cornwall, P.E.I., the vote remains a race between the top 3 candidates.
Recount coming, says Elections P.E.I.
With just a two-vote difference between the top three candidates Elections P.E.I. says a recount will be necessary.
Judy Herlihy saw the most votes counted Monday evening, just one more than Tina Lowther and two more than Steven Campbell.
- Judy Herlihy: 232.
- Tina Lowther: 231.
- Steven Campbell: 230.
- Graham Hicken: 108.
- Parker Beer: 24.
- Simon McNeil: 14.
Elections P.E.I. says the recount will be done in the coming week.
