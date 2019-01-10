2 votes separate top 3 candidates in Cornwall byelection

The day after a six-candidate byelection for a seat on town council in Cornwall, P.E.I., the vote remains a race between the top 3 candidates.

With just a two-vote difference between the top three candidates Elections P.E.I. says a recount will be necessary.

Judy Herlihy saw the most votes counted Monday evening, just one more than Tina Lowther and two more than Steven Campbell.

Judy Herlihy: 232.

Tina Lowther: 231.

Steven Campbell: 230.

Graham Hicken: 108.

Parker Beer: 24.

Simon McNeil: 14.

Elections P.E.I. says the recount will be done in the coming week.

