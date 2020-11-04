Cornwall-Meadowbank byelection planned 'before late fall'

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he wants to consult with the Chief Public Health Office and Elections P.E.I. about holding another vote during the pandemic before calling a byelection for Cornwall-Meadowbank.

A byelection for District 16 became necessary when former MLA Heath MacDonald resigned his seat in the legislature last month, to run as the federal Liberal candidate in the riding of Malpeque.

King said at the time he would like to see a new MLA for the district in time for the fall session of the legislature, but he is also concerned about a campaign during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

This is not the first P.E.I. byelection that would be held in the pandemic. Last November there was a byelection in Charlottetown-Winsloe, but during that entire campaign there were fewer than five active cases of COVID-19 on the Island.

With the province in the middle of a fourth wave and experiencing record numbers of cases King said he wants to discuss health measures again before calling the byelection.

"Measuring that always against the importance of the electors of District 16 to have a voice in the legislature and someone to represent them," said King.

"I would think all things being equal we will go to a byelection before late fall, but I want to make sure all the factors are safe to do so."

King has six months to call the byelection, which means potentially it could be as late as mid-February.