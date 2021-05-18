Herlihy takes hotly contested Cornwall council seat after tiebreaker draw
Only 1 vote separated the top three candidates in byelection
And the winner is ... Judy Herlihy.
Herlihy won the hotly contested byelection in Cornwall Tuesday after her name was drawn to break a tie.
A recount of votes Tuesday resulted in a tie between Herlihy and Tina Lowther. Both received 231 votes. Steven Campbell finished just one vote behind.
"I'm very thankful to everyone who supported me and happy that it's settled," Herlihy said.
According to Elections PEI, both candidates agreed to forego a judicial review. So under Municipal Government Act rules, the electoral officer was allowed to break the tie.
Names written on paper
Both names were written on identical paper and folder in an identical manner. The officer drew Herlihy's name.
Herlihy was not present at the draw after picking her kids up from school, but knew it was taking place.
She received a text message before the official phone call saying she had won.
"It was very stressful, even if I was not there," she said.
21% voter turnout
Twenty-one per cent of eligible registered voters cast their ballots in the byelection.
Herlihy said the close election shows there is a lot of engagement and interest from the residents of Cornwall.
She said her first order of business is to get acclimated to the position before pursuing some of her priorities.
"We need to look toward the future in terms of land use plans and services that are available, affordable housing, seniors housing. We're growing at a very rapid rate."
