Town of Cornwall passes surplus budget with no rate increases

Cornwall, P.E.I., passed its operating budget for 2021-22 Wednesday evening, finding the money for a small surplus without any increase in property taxes or utility rates.

The $4.1 million budget includes money for continuing improvements to Main Street, the town's trail system, and new initiatives in the recreation department.

Mayor Minerva McCourt said council felt it was particularly important to not have any rate increases this year.

"As the mayor and council, I mean, we're very pleased to have a small surplus as well as not to have to raise our taxes or our utility rates," said McCourt.

"We are in a time that is very difficult for people, especially over this past year, the pandemic year. And when you look at what people have come through, it's nice to be able to have a cap on things as we move forward."

Many of the town's recreation programs were cancelled last year, she said, and she is expecting those all to return.

New initiatives in recreation include an activity credit for taking part in the town's programs, and reduced field fees for minor sports leagues.

