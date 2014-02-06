Microbrewery plans chugging along in Cornwall

An Island man who wants to turn a dental clinic building into a microbrewery in Cornwall, P.E.I., is one step closer to his dream.

A rezoning application and bylaw amendment to make way for the project passed first reading at Cornwall council.

Bryan Carver, owner and brewer of the proposed Village Green microbrewery, was at the council meeting to see the project clear the first hurtle.

"They just have the procedure that they have to go through but everyone at the town of Cornwall has been very supportive and everybody from the community of Cornwall has been very supportive as well," he said.

Town officials say the application will go to second reading in May.

"It's great to have this step kind of through," Carver said.

Carver says he's still hopeful that if he gets all the approvals, he could be pouring pints at the Village Green sometime in August.

"But there is still a lot of details to figure out between now and then," he said.

Carver said he even has some styles of beer he wants to brew worked out in his head already.

After the second reading of the application in May it will be sent to the minister of municipal affairs for final approval.

Then, council will consider the development application for the microbrewery itself.

