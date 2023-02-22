Boil-water order in effect for Chateau Estates area of Cornwall, P.E.I.

The Town of Cornwall, P.E.I., has announced a boil-water advisory for dozens of homes.

The order affects residents in Chateau Estates as well as houses on Lakeview Drive that border on Chateau Estates.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and ensure you that crews are working diligently to rectify the situation," the town said on Facebook just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

People living in the neighbourhood are being told to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for the following purposes:

Drinking it.

Brushing teeth.

Hand-washing (unless supplemented by a sanitizer).

Preparing food and drink which will not be heated before being consumed.

Town staff were hand-delivering notices to affected residents on Wednesday afternoon.

The town's infrastructure manager, Doug Longmoore, said the water had to be turned off for about an hour as a contractor repaired a leak.

"Any time that the water system is depressurized, it is recommended that a precautionary boil-water advisory is in place until clear samples can be achieved," he said.

He said the risk of contamination is "very low" given how short a time the water was turned off.