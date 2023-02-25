Cornwall residents cleared to drink tap water after advisory lifted
The boil-water advisory at a community in Cornwall, P.E.I., has been lifted, officials say.
Boil-water order was put in place as precaution while contractor repaired leak
The order was put in place for dozens of homes in Chateau Estates and houses on Lakeview Drive this week
In a statement, Doug Longmoore, Cornwall's infrastructure manager, said water samples taken by the province on Friday came back clear.
Residents may now use tap water as usual.
Longmoore previously said the order was put in place as a precaution while a contractor repaired a leak.
He said when the water system is depressurized a boil-water advisory is put in place until clear water samples are collected.
