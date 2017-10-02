Cornwall looking for residents to sit on affordable housing committee

Town officials in Cornwall, P.E.I., have put a call out to residents interested in sitting on an affording housing committee.

It will first look at the number of affordable units the town needs, and then review proposals coming in from developers.

Coun. Jill MacIsaac says the town is hoping to hear from many residents with varying experiences.

"I personally feel that I would like to hear from a resident that might be in need of affordable housing."

The committee will be made up of two residents, two town staff members, the mayor, and three councillors.

The town recently brought in a new affordable housing policy.

