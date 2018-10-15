Young church goes old school: Cornerstone Baptist focuses on seniors with new service

It's a classic case of everything old is new again.

Cornerstone Baptist Church — with locations in Montague, Stratford, and Cornwall, P.E.I. — has a large and very young congregation, and the upbeat contemporary music and relaxed style of service is part of the reason.

But the church wants to make sure people of an older generation aren't left behind. It is launching a service — billed as a new congregation for seniors — where traditional hymns and responsive readings take centre stage.

Pastor Dana Ingersoll says he hopes the services will "tap into people's religious memory," and attract people who may have stopped going to church.

'Alarming' lack of seniors in congregation

Ingersoll says there have been a lot of changes within church services in the last 10 to 15 years, not only at Cornerstone. He's noticed a trend of more contemporary services, with things like modern worship songs, and even rock bands.

"Everything has become more fast, it's become more sped up, more tech savvy, more loud."

Pastor Dana Ingersoll hopes the new services will attract those who have stopped going to church, because contemporary services don't appeal to them. (Angela Walker/CBC)

For Cornerstone, that's been a successful formula, drawing large crowds. But Ingersoll says he recently realized some groups were missing.

"Our church, we have lots of kids, we have lots of teens, we have lots of young adults. But as I looked around, from 50 up, it was alarming to me actually how few people we had in that demographic."

Saturday evening services

Ingersoll says he's heard from seniors who stopped going to church when services started to become more contemporary, because "it wasn't for them."

Those people — who don't have a current home church — are who he is hoping to attract.

The new services, called Cornerstone Classic, will be held Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the location in Cornwall. Ingersoll says the time may change, depending on how things go.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Mainstreet