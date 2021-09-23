These P.E.I. corn fields will leave you a-mazed

Anyone flying over northeastern P.E.I. this fall might think they stumbled upon Jurassic Park, but these dinosaurs are just part of the elaborate corn maze at Fortune Bridge Farms.

It's the second year for the corn maze, one of a handful on P.E.I.

Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside decided not to build its maze this year after a decade of attracting people to its corn field. But there are a few others still around to choose from.

Fortune Bridge Farms & Toby's Farm Market

Dinosaur Corn Maze 0:53 Can you spot the dinosaurs at Fortune Bridge Farms & Toby’s Farm Market? (Shane Hennessey/CBC) 0:53

1444 Veteran's Memorial Highway, Souris.

Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Compton's Berry Patch

Compton's Berry Patch and Vegetable Stand in Summerside has been in business for more than 60 years. It created its corn maze a few years ago. (Matt Compton)

268 All Weather Hwy, Summerside.

Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

MacKenzie Produce

Check out the smiley face in the MacKenzie Produce corn maze. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

10971 Trans-Canada Hwy, Stratford.

Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chuckwagon Farm Market

The Belfast corn maze has a different design every year. (Belfast Corn Maze, Market & BBQ Pit/Facebook)

5265 Trans-Canada Highway, Belfast

Open Saturday-Sunday and holidays, noon to 6 p.m.