These P.E.I. corn fields will leave you a-mazed
Corn mazes a popular fall attraction
Anyone flying over northeastern P.E.I. this fall might think they stumbled upon Jurassic Park, but these dinosaurs are just part of the elaborate corn maze at Fortune Bridge Farms.
It's the second year for the corn maze, one of a handful on P.E.I.
Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside decided not to build its maze this year after a decade of attracting people to its corn field. But there are a few others still around to choose from.
Fortune Bridge Farms & Toby's Farm Market
1444 Veteran's Memorial Highway, Souris.
Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.
Compton's Berry Patch
268 All Weather Hwy, Summerside.
Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
MacKenzie Produce
10971 Trans-Canada Hwy, Stratford.
Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chuckwagon Farm Market
5265 Trans-Canada Highway, Belfast
Open Saturday-Sunday and holidays, noon to 6 p.m.