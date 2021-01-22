Prize-winning copper tickets hidden in P.E.I. potato bags

Taking a page from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the P.E.I. Potato Board has launched a new promotion featuring prize-winning tickets hidden in bags of Island spuds.

If you find one you win a prize package featuring cookware and, of course, P.E.I. potato products.

"It's a really simple, affordable marketing exercise for us," said Kendra Mills, marketing director for the P.E.I. Potato Board.

"It's simple, it's easy for the customer, it's a little bit of fun."

There are 20 tickets, distributed throughout Atlantic Canada and in Ontario.

The contest is part of a larger promotion aimed at consumers. It's timely, said Mills, because in the pandemic people are eating at home more.

The potato industry had to deal with a volatile market in the spring, when sales to restaurants disappeared virtually overnight while direct-to-consumer sales soared. Growers and distributors were able to pivot to enjoy a year of strong sales overall.

In addition to the contest the board has created a series of ads, filmed this summer on the Island with P.E.I. actors, that will air both on television and as part of an online campaign.

Also, on its website, the board is offering a grand prize of a trip to P.E.I. for Fall Flavours.

