Expansion sees Copper Bottom beer shipping off Island
Copper Bottom Brewing of Montague, P.E.I., has expanded, and that means people in the other Maritime provinces will soon have a chance to enjoy its beer.

‘Brewing at this small capacity is a labour of love’

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A new partnership will see Czech-style beer coming out from Copper Bottom. (Copper Bottom Brewing/Facebook)

Two new brewing tanks, purchased from Charlottetown's DME, have added 40 per cent to the brewery's production expansion.

"The increased production will allow us to move off the Island," said owner and head brewer Ken Spears.

"Brewing at this small capacity is a labour of love, for sure, but we've been well-received and that allows us to keep making more."

The first beer from Copper Bottom Brewing destined for off-Island sale rolls out of the warehouse. (Copper Bottom Brewing/Facebook)

Copper Bottom beer will be in Bishop's Cellar in Halifax starting at the end of this week and nine New Brunswick liquor stores at the end of the month.

The expansion also means being able to diversify its product. In partnership with Moth Lane Brewing in Ellerslie, Copper Bottom is working with a brewer from Prague. A new, Czech-style, amber lager will be released soon out of that partnership.

With files from Angela Walker

