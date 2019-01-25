Trouble breathing? Islanders encouraged to get tested for COPD

Health PEI is urging Islanders who find themselves coughing and wheezing a lot, or have shortness of breath and fatigue, to get tested for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

About 8,000 Islanders have COPD, which comes in two forms — emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It's the second leading cause of hospitalization on P.E.I. after childbirth, according to Health PEI, and numbers are increasing.

Heather Cyr, P.E.I.'s COPD program co-ordinator, says family doctors or nurse practitioners can refer people for a breathing test, available across the province.

"The test is very easy and it is diagnostic so we will know after a simple test whether you have COPD," she said.

"The next step is to get help, seek help. So you are living with COPD, our goal is to have you living well with COPD."

Manageable disease

Though COPD is a progressive disease, it is manageable, Cyr said.

Smokers or former smokers are particularly at risk, especially after the age of 40, she said. To prevent COPD, she suggests avoiding irritants such as cigarette smoke, dust, mould and dirty workplace environments.

More P.E.I. news