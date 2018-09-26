Cool Moon Festival brings cultures together on P.E.I.

A new trilingual arts event called the Cool Moon Festival has shows on at the Confederation Centre this Saturday and Sunday.

About 40 artists — from China, Hong Kong, Canada and P.E.I. — will be taking part.

Geoffrey Yang, executive secretary of the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society — which is co-presenting the show with the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute — says it's a cultural exchange of sorts.

"We feel like our Island has become a stage for cultural dialogue," he said.

Tzu-Cheng Wang has performed in many famous concert halls around the world over the years. (coolmoon.ca)

There will be performing arts, music, dance — even "some cool stuff called face changing magic," Yang said.

There was a pop-up performance Wednesday morning at the Charlottetown Farmers Market, and there will be another one Thursday at the PEI Farm Centre.

The performers in the Cool Moon Festival include Karine Ste-Marie of Montreal, who will sing her song titled Charlottetown, the Wangma Dance Company, violin virtuoso Tzu-Cheng Wang as well as local musicians Lennie Gallant and Dylan Menzie and others.

Yang said the goal is to make it an annual show.

Tickets for the weekend shows range between $17.50 and $35 and can be purchased at the Confederation Centre box office.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Laura Chapin