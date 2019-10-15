Cooking videos about more than food for people with intellectual disabilities

A new resource designed to show people with intellectual disabilities how to cook easy-to-make, inexpensive meals is being called an important step in independent living.

The six videos, in a series called Let's Get Cooking, were put together by the P.E.I. Association for Community Living, and are now on its website.

Canada's Smartest Kitchen at Holland College helped with the project.

"It's really critical in terms of independent living," said Greg McKenna, a research consultant with Holland College.

"It's such an important component of socialization. It's through our meals, our breaking of bread, that sitting around the table, that you get to interact with people. And if you have the capacity to cook then you can invite people over and you can create those kinds of things."

McKenna said the project cost around $25,000 to complete. He said they'd like to add more videos with simple meals in the future if they turn out to be popular.

The videos were created with the help of a $5,000 grant from the province.

