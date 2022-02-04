Police say 'convoy-style' protest delayed due to weather

A planned "convoy-style" protest for Charlottetown has been postponed because of the weather, according to police.

On Thursday, the City of Charlottetown warned businesses and residents to expect delays as a result of the protest against COVID-19 protocols, scheduled for Saturday.

But on Friday afternoon, in the midst of the fourth winter storm to hit the Island in as many weeks, police said organizers were postponing the event. Later, police confirmed it would take place the following weekend.

Some social media accounts associated with the convoy said it would take place Saturday, Feb. 12.

Brad MacConnell, chief of Charlottetown police, said the force has been communicating all week with protesters, city officials and businesses in the city about the protest.

"We've done that throughout the week, and was well received by business owners and residents. We felt an important step to keep people in the loop that may potentially have deliveries scheduled at the time of the convoy or having an appointment that may need to be altered."

Two weeks ago, hundreds protested against COVID-19 protocols in Charlottetown. MacConnell said there have been several charges laid against some of those protesters, and the Charlottetown police are still seeking to lay more.

"[The charges] are under the Highway Traffic Act and the Public Health Act."

Everyone has a right to protest, but must respect the safety of others, MacConnell said. He's been trying to maintain communication with the protest groups, he said.

"We hope that any further action by these groups will take that advice. Our sincere intention is to create a safe environment for everyone, so communicate with us and allow us to do that."