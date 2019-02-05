More than 1,300 votes already cast for PC leadership

As an election looms large for Islanders, the PC party is preparing for its new leader to be determined and advance online voting has allowed for around 1,350 votes to be cast already, said Michael Drake, the spokesperson for the leadership convention.

"At the end of the day — 1,350 ballots cast electronically in advance of a leadership, I think, is probably indicative of a very large number of votes coming in by Saturday."

The party previously said it had 5,762 current members, with up to 8,390 potentially eligible to vote for the new leader.

Votes cast so far, bode well

The five candidates have made appearances across P.E.I. in debates ahead of the election and will be making individual speeches at Saturday's convention.

The voting process to select the new leader began Feb. 1 and will continue until the formal convention on Saturday.

"It's a little more than we expected, which is great. It confirms what we thought, which is that Islanders would take to an innovative way to interact with democracy," Drake said.

Even with the option of online voting — members will still be able to vote at the convention, Drake said.

The voting is done by way of preferential ballot, which means voters identify their first, second and third choice of candidates, etc.

When the votes are counted, the candidate with the lowest number of votes is dropped off, and the second choices on those ballots are redistributed.

Ranked ballots

"The trade-off is to achieve a process that will allow it to end at a reasonable time. But also — to make sure that the greatest number of people have an opportunity to vote and to take part rather than have to spend their entire day sort of locked up in an arena to see the result," Drake said.

Voters can cast their ballot electronically through their phones and other devices, Drake said, but a voting station will also be set up at the PC party office in Charlottetown all week, leading up to the convention on Saturday.

The office will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for voters to stop by and vote at 30 Pond Street.

The party is hoping to have the winner's speech take place at 3:45 p.m.

CBC P.E.I. will provide online coverage of the event after 3 p.m., with host Louise Martin and political reporter Kerry Campbell.

