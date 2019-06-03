Old Tryon Road realignment means delays in Desable area

Islanders living in the Desable, P.E.I., area can expect delays over the next month.

The province says work has begun on the realignment of the Old Tryon Road, which will become a 90-degree intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway.

"We're realigning the Old Tryon Road because it meets at a poor angle now," said Stephan Yeo, chief engineer for the province.

Yeo said there have been a lot of close calls in the area.

"With the bad angle on the Old Tryon Road, it's a good move to improve safety."

In a news release, the province said two-way, one-lane traffic will be maintained and commuters should be prepared to stop, obey construction signs and traffic control personnel.

Local traffic should access the Old Tryon Road from South Melville Road, the province said.

Work on the $150,000 project is expected to be complete by the end of June, Yeo said.

