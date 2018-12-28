Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Green Gables construction site

Thieves made off with between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of power tools from the construction site at Green Gables House on P.E.I.'s North Shore Boxing Day night, says a local construction company.

In a social media post, Duffy Construction said the tools were stolen from their job trailer, and that several other trailers on the site were broken into. The theft occurred sometime after 6 p.m. Dec. 26 and before 6 a.m. the following morning.

RCMP say they have opened a file on the case.

Construction on a new visitor centre at the historic site began earlier this year.

Duffy Construction is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the tools.

