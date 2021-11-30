Construction delays start date for ticket sales at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park

Construction at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I., has pushed back the opening day for ticket sales until Dec. 15.

Since the summer, crews have been hard at work, with the sounds of hammers and saws ringing through the lodge as part of preparations for the Canada Winter Games, which will be happening Feb. 18 to March 15, 2023.

Renovations are underway at the alpine and nordic lodges, trails are being widened and an entirely new hill is being built to accommodate snowboarding events.

"We knew that it would just be better if we had everything finished up at the facility, ready to be able to accept customers who like to come and buy in person and whatnot," said Erin Curley, the acting superintendent of the park.

"So we did decide to move the date [back] so that we would have a little bit more construction completed before we brought customers on site."

In a regular year, Curley said sales tend to begin Nov. 1.

She said people have been understanding about the date change.

Erin Curley, the acting superintendent of the park, says they like to have the hill open around Christmas, but that depends on Mother Nature's co-operation. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"They know that there are supply problems everywhere and so construction can have delays and those things happen, but everybody's really supportive," said Curley.

She said people are excited to see the changes and are frequently asking how things are coming along and when the park will be ready.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a great answer for that," said Curley.

She's optimistic construction will be done soon. As for when the hill will open, she said that depends on the weather.

Renovations are underway at the alpine and nordic lodges, trails are being widened and an entirely new hill is being built to accommodate snowboarding events. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"We, unfortunately, are at the mercy of the weather. There's not really an easy way to plan a date for a season," said Curley.

"We're still hopeful, though, that everything will get finished up and the weather will be in the minuses that we need it to be and we'll get going this season."

For those eager to hit the slopes, Curley recommends keeping an eye on their website for an opening date.