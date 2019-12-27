P.E.I. construction work fading in public health emergency

P.E.I.'s construction industry is working at about 60 per cent of its capacity, and will continue to fade as the public health emergency continues.

No building permits have been issued since March 27, as part of a strategy to promote physical distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The slowing of the industry was reflected in Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey for March, which showed job numbers in the sector down from 7,300 to 6,900.

"A week before this started we were still leading the nation in population growth, economic growth and construction growth," said Sam Sanderson, general manager of the Construction Association of P.E.I.

"The job losses that were reported at the end of March definitely were attributed to the COVID-19 situation."

Two things are contributing to job losses, said Sanderson. There is the general winding down of the industry as jobs are completed, but there are also fewer workers on each work site, in order to allow for physical distancing on the job.

Reducing numbers is just one aspect of the added safety procedures being put in place. Workers get health screening when they start their shifts. On larger sites, some stairwells may be designated as one way. Running water, for handwashing, has become a priority on sites where it previously had not been a consideration.

The industry is hoping to hit the ground running when restrictions are lifted, says Sam Sanderson, general manager of the Construction Association of P.E.I. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

All these factors are costly for contractors, said Sanderson, who would have bid on these projects long before they were requirements. New facilities add costs, and fewer workers on-site means jobs run on for longer.

"It's a huge cost to everybody involved," said Sanderson. "We want to keep working, but we want to keep working safely."

No work permits are currently being issued, but Sanderson said he is being assured work is being done so that permits can be issued quickly once the ban is lifted. That, along with keeping the tendering process going, should help the industry hit the ground running when physical distancing is relaxed, he said.

More from CBC P.E.I.