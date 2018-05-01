With more apartments coming, P.E.I. builders expecting another big year

The value of building permits issued on Prince Edward Island was up 28 per cent in 2018 over 2017, and the Construction Association of P.E.I. is expecting another big year.

"You look around Prince Edward Island, in most areas there's building going on everywhere," said association general manager Sam Sanderson.

"The industry is pretty well running wide open right now. From what I understand there's lots of apartment buildings and things like that coming into play in 2019."

According to Statistics Canada, the value of multi-unit residential building permits almost doubled in 2018, and industrial permits more than doubled.

Sanderson said he has been at job fairs this month in Charlottetown, Summerside, O'Leary and Montague, and at all of them employers had many jobs available for trades in construction.

