Federal Conservative leadership convention 'opportunity to rebuild'

A date has been set for the Conservative Party of Canada to pick a new leader and an Island representative for the national party says it is a good opportunity to rebuild and increase membership.

"We see that with every leadership convention, whether that is provincial or federal, that people want to get involved," said Sylvia Poirier.

She said those running in the federal leadership race usually visit P.E.I. and having their presence on the Island increases membership. She said there are about 600 Islanders that hold membership with the federal party.

"I think it is an opportunity to rebuild and to get focused. I wasn't particularly content with the last federal campaign and I think we can do much better," she said.

Andrew Scheer resigned as Conservative leader in December after mounting criticism following the 2019 federal election. He will stay on until the Conservatives select a new leader on June 27 in Toronto.

"We certainly welcome people to attend that convention," Poirier said.

How voting works

Every member of the party is entitled to vote and can do so in person or by paper ballot, which will be mailed to members, Poirier said.

In order for a person to vote for new leadership of the party they have to hold a membership for at least 21 days prior to leadership election, she said.

It almost gives more power to the smaller ridings. — Sylvia Poirier, Conservative Party of Canada

Under the party's constitution, each riding is entitled to 100 points toward selecting a leader, she said.

"Whether you're from a large Toronto area or whether you are from Egmont, the riding is equal in terms of how many points will be designated to the riding for each leadership candidate," she said.

"It almost gives more power to the smaller ridings."

Candidates hoping to run for leadership of the party will have to pay a fee of $300,000 and gather 3,000 signatures of support to enter the race, Poirier said.

'People will make their own choices'

Progressive Conservative P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has distanced himself from the federal Conservative Party since being elected.

King told CBC in December as a PC, there's no "natural home" for him on the federal political stage and he no longer carries a membership in the Conservative Party of Canada.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King told CBC there's no 'natural home' for him on the federal political stage. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"Generally speaking, Islanders are more progressive conservatives than social conservatives, I think they are also fiscal conservatives, but people will make their own choices," Poirier said.

She said there is a policy convention before the leader is selected, which provides members an opportunity to "change policy or change the constitution."

"If they are not happy with the way that the policies presently exist they can follow the process to have that changed."

The Island has four federal ridings and each riding has its own annual general meeting.

"I will be attending those and encouraging, of course, people and make sure their memberships are up to date," she said.

"And encouraging them also to consider attending the leadership convention as well as the policy and constitution convention."

