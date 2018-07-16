Man who drowned in Halifax identified as P.E.I.'s Connor O'Callaghan

The man who drowned on July 8 at Chocolate Lake in Halifax has been identified in an obituary as 28-year-old Connor O'Callaghan, who grew up in Mount Stewart, P.E.I.

The obituary describes O'Callaghan as a "beautiful, kind, humble, brilliant, funny, generous, compassionate, creative, understanding, sensitive, diligent, hard-working, loyal, loving, appreciative, honourable man who will be deeply, deeply and forever missed."

Most recently, O'Callaghan was living in Toronto where the obituary said he was working towards his PhD.

'Music was inextricable from his life'

O'Callaghan was known on P.E.I. for his music, and played with Island performer Urban Carmichael for a number of years.

O'Callaghan was working towards his PhD at the time of his death, according to the obituary. (Memorial of Connor O'Callaghan/GoFundMe)

The obituary describes him as a prodigy of the violin and fiddle, who studied "under the tutelage of many of the Maritimes most respected musicians."

"Music was inextricable from his life," it said.

Funeral to be held Saturday in Halifax

An online fundraiser has been set up for O'Callaghan's family — including his mother, artist Suzanne O'Callaghan. As of Monday, it had raised $13,746 — significantly more than its initial $5,000 goal.

RCMP divers at Chocolate Lake on July 9. O'Callaghan was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on July 8 swimming. His body was later recovered. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"The world has lost a strong and forceful light, a ray of hope and was blessed by his life," said the obituary.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Church in Halifax. O'Callaghan will be buried at Camp Hill Cemetery, also in Halifax.

More P.E.I. news