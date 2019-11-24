Souris lawyer appointed as P.E.I.'s new conflict of interest commissioner

Judy Burke, a lawyer in Calgary for 25 years before joining Key Murray Law in Souris, P.E.I., this year, will become the Island's new conflict of interest commissioner in the new year.

On Friday, the P.E.I. legislature voted to approve the appointment, which will be for five years.

She was chosen from among nine people who were considered for the position. She replaces former justice John McQuaid, who served a single five-year term and did not seek a second.

"I'm very excited about it," Burke said. "It was an opportunity to use some skills that I developed as a litigator and as a mediator to do something a little bit more, a little bit different."

The government describes the conflict of interest commissioner as an independent officer of the legislative assembly who is responsible for advising members on situations where the members' duties as an elected representative may conflict with their private lives by providing them with means to benefit financially.

Ensure public confidence

Burke said it's important to ensure the public has confidence that members are not in any conflict of interest.

"And I think it's important for the members, as well, to develop confidence that they have someone to come to and ask questions," she said.

Burke's husband grew up near in Rollo Bay, near Souris, and they've been visiting P.E.I. from Alberta every summer for 25 years.

"I fell in love with the Island," she said. "We started building a house here about 10 years ago and it just seemed like a natural progression to move back."

Burke will leave her position with Key Murray Law and begin her new job in January.

