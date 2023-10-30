Horseriders, Snowmobilers, ATVers all seeking share of Confederation Trail

About 250 people gathered at Glen Stewart Primary School in Stratford Monday night to share a slew of different thoughts on the future of the Confederation Trail.

The province has been hosting workshops across P.E.I. to gain a deeper understanding of how people are currently using the trail and what can be done to improve it.

The questions seemed direct. For example, "What areas of the trail do you use?" or "What safety precautions should you take?" The answers, however, were not nearly as straightforward.

Starting with ATVs.

"Personally, I'd like to keep ATVs off it," said Sam Wandio who is on the trail several times a week running, walking or cycling.

"I know ATVs are fun. I've been on them. I like them myself. But I think that they'll do damage to the trail."

Cyclist Andrew Scott agrees.

"I just don't think that the two can mix together," he said. "The speeds that they travel and the safety — it just doesn't work."

'Whatever it takes'

The ATV Federation of P.E.I. has been planning a tip to tip trail since 2018, and has been granted permission to cross the Confederation Trail at certain points.

"What we want to do is utilize those areas that connect our existing clubs and that help us to branch out and expand in some areas we aren't now," said Jody Jackson, the federation president.

'We do encourage folks to give us riders a chance,' says Jody Jackson, president of the ATV Federation of P.E.I. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"We're willing to do whatever it takes, you know, speed limit wise, safety wise, whatever it takes to prove ourselves, that we do have a spot on the trail."

Wandio said he has no problem with ATVs crossing the trail. His concern, though, is people riding them along the trail — especially in busy areas.

"There's room for compromise here. What I don't want to see is what's happened with snowmobiles, where snowmobiles are allowed free rein and other people aren't," he said.

What about snowmobiles?

The P.E.I. Snowmobile Association has been leasing most of the Confederation Trail during the winter since 1996. It maintains the trail for its riders, and that means walking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing is not allowed.

'It is really is nice to see the input coming from everybody that wants to use the trail,' says Dale Hickox, the executive director of the P.E.I. Snowmobile Association. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"Listen, I have no problem with the uses and the different organizations wanting their piece of the pie, so to speak," said Dale Hickox, the association's executive director.

"It's just for safety reasons. I'm just a little bit nervous about the wintertime use and sharing."

Catherine Chaisson, however, said she would love to be able to use it during those months.

"I hike every day in the wintertime," she said. "If that's free and clear that's a great spot to go."

Safety for horseback riders

Horseback riders are also permitted to use certain sections of the trail. Equestrian Jennie Pirch said she attended the event to make sure safety was top of mind during the conversations.

"I myself have a seven-year-old daughter, she's just been starting to ride as well, so I wanted to make sure that for her sake she'll have somewhere also safe to be riding," said Pirch.

"It's a very safe and quiet place to ride and ... just the best feeling in the world."

More than 200 people showed up for Monday night's workshop at Glen Stewart Primary School in Stratford. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Pirch said she has no interest in riding in any "high traffic" spots along the trail, but said she would like to have access to other areas.

"More expansions would be amazing and like I said, not everywhere. We don't want to be everywhere, but a lot of like the rural, not as heavily used places, would be amazing," she said.

Not just for recreation

Dania Tamayo-Vera from Stratford said the mindset about the Confederation Trail use needs to change entirely. She said she thinks it's too focused on recreational use and could be used for more practical purposes.

"One of the things that we should think about is how we encourage more people to commute to work and school and how we provide those people with guaranteed safety," she said, adding it could also help the province reach its climate change targets.

"That would be like cycling to go to work, walking to go to work. And yes, we know we can achieve that."

Despite the vast range of opinions, the plan is to use the feedback and information from the session to help shape future policy decisions.

The province is still accepting written comments by mail, by email and through an online survey until Dec. 1.